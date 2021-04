BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)-- This year, SDSU's Ag Day will provide students with the opportunity to gain knowledge on sustainability in the agricultural industry.

On Thursday, Earth Day, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., students will have the opportunity to hear from a panel of agriculturalists Lyle Perman, Brian and Jamie Johnson and Jared Knock about the importance of sustainability, how they implement regenerative agricultural practices into their operations and how those in the industry can shine a light on the benefits of these practices.