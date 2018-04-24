Voters Ask Sioux Falls Mayoral Candidates About Downtown Development

The candidates for Sioux Falls mayor are facing off in a live debate on KELOLAND-TV. We’re asking Paul TenHaken and Jolene Loetscher your questions. Prior to the debate, we went to Downtown Sioux Falls to ask people on the street what they would ask each candidate.



While walking her dog, Petey, Brady Seals stopped to say she is wondering what steps the new mayor will take to better the city for her and other pet owners.



“I love downtown now with a new puppy, I’d be interested in if there are any plans for any more green space, or dog-friendly places outside,” Seals said.



From green space, to pricy projects that will bring a different kind of green to the economy; Seals isn’t the only taxpayer interested in downtown development and re-development.



“Since I work downtown, I think plans for downtown are one of the biggest things for me. So, I think that’s the biggest item, what’s the plan for downtown,” Tyler Stewart said.



“I would just ask them what the plans are, especially the 8th and Railroad area. The area is going to be renovated, what the long term plans are,” Dave Hrusovsky said.



Linda Watts wants to know what each candidate will do a few years from now.



“It’s grand to have 100 day goals, but honestly, I’ve started new jobs and the first 100 days is just figuring out what you got yourself into,” Watts said.



Watts also wants to know about the candidates’ pasts.



“I would like them to expand on the experience they are bringing. How they plan to translate that to working in a city government and working with city staff,” Watts said.



No matter which walk of life you come from, even a local election will affect you. That’s why it’s important to hear what the candidates have to say before you step into the voting booth, and answer the question on the ballot.



