Valley Springs family happy this harvest season

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Farmers in KELOLAND are busy in the fields this October for harvest. With sunshine and warm temps, it’s a much different situation for many compared to last year when farmers were dealing with flooded fields.

Jordan Scott is flying high this fall. That’s because the farmer can get to all of his family’s fields this year. Many were too wet in 2019.

“This year is a lot drier than previous years which is great. We can actually get around in our fields and not have to be pulled out or pushed or whatever we need to do to get through the fields,” Scott said.

The fifth-generation farmer says harvest is rolling along smoothly right now. He’s even been updating the progress for his followers online.

“I run a YouTube channel and I use the drone and some cameras for that. The drone gives a new perspective to what we’re doing. Some of this equipment gets pretty big so to see above it is cool. Gets a new perspective,” Scott said.

The Scott family has really enjoyed how much drier it’s been this year. On this sunny, warm day in October, they plan on harvesting more corn.

“We probably have half our corn left. All the beans are done which is a great feeling. I don’t think we started beans at this point last year yet. That tells you how different last year was for sure,” Scott said.

Scott isn’t taking this fall for granted. He’s happy things are looking up and he can share these positive moments with family including his dad and son.

“It’s definitely my passion. He gets excited every time he sees a tractor or combine or sees us driving in the yard. See he’s trying to get in right now,” Scott said.