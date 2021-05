PEMBROKE, N.C. (AUGUSTANA) -- The awards keep rolling in for Augustana baseball’s Will Olson. The junior catcher has already earned First-Team All-NSIC, NCBWA All-Central Region First-Team and D2CCA All-Central Region First-Team honors during his 2021 campaign.

Olson can now add All-America to the list as he has been named to the NCBWA All-America Third-Team the NCBWA announced Thursday morning.