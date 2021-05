BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- The South Dakota State offense has the eighteenth best scoring offense in the entire FCS as the Jacks are scoring more than 30 points per game.

SDSU has scored 95 points in their three FCS playoff wins. The team has scored at least 31 points in each of the games and a large part of that success can be credited to true freshman quarterback, Mark Gronowski.