Soybean Harvest In South Dakota Nearing The End

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 07:33 AM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 07:33 AM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota's soybean harvest is nearing the end.
    
The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says 92 percent of the crop is in the bin, slightly behind the average pace.
    
Other late-season harvest progress reports include 45 percent for sunflowers, 59 percent for corn and 63 percent for sorghum. All are behind average.
    
Subsoil moisture is rated 69 percent adequate to surplus, and topsoil moisture is 85 percent in those categories.
    
Pasture and range conditions are rated 47 percent in good to excellent condition, up over the week.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


