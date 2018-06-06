South Dakota Voters Say Yes To Marsy’s Law

Early results are favoring a change to the state Constitution.
With 685 of 685 precincts counted, almost 90,000 voters or 80 percent voted yes compared to 20 percent voting no on South Dakota Amendment Y (Marsy’s Law). All South Dakota voters, regardless of party affiliation voted on the proposal.
Under the proposal, the definition of “victim” is narrowed and the number of family members that can claim victim status and rights has been reduced. The change requires crime victims to opt-in to protections and notifications rather than assuming they would like them.
The group Marsy’s Law For All claimed victory Tuesday night.
Review results as they are reported online.
http://www.keloland.com/news/politics/election-results