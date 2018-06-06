South Dakota Voters Say Yes To Marsy’s Law

Early results are favoring a change to the state Constitution.



With 685 of 685 precincts counted, almost 90,000 voters or 80 percent voted yes compared to 20 percent voting no on South Dakota Amendment Y (Marsy’s Law). All South Dakota voters, regardless of party affiliation voted on the proposal.



Under the proposal, the definition of “victim” is narrowed and the number of family members that can claim victim status and rights has been reduced. The change requires crime victims to opt-in to protections and notifications rather than assuming they would like them.



The group Marsy’s Law For All claimed victory Tuesday night.





“South Dakota continues to lead the way in constitutional rights for crime victims. Tonight, South Dakota’s crime victims earned a monumental victory. We are grateful to the voters who’ve now supported equal constitutional protections for crime victims not once, but twice. Crime victims in South Dakota will be treated fairly – with dignity and respect. Their voices matter and will be heard throughout every step of the criminal justice process.”

“This victory was made possible by the countless crime victims, family members, victim advocates, law enforcement, volunteers and elected officials who worked tirelessly to clarify, strengthen and elevate crime victims’ rights in South Dakota. We are grateful,” Marsy’s Law For South Dakota State Director Erinn Mahathey said in a written news statement released.

Review results as they are reported online.

