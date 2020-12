SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Corn announced its annual conference will be held virtually on Saturday, Jan. 16.

On Tuesday, officials announced plans for a full virtual event, citing “uncertainties related to COVID-19” for the “tough decision.” To attend the virtual event, an RSVP is mandatory to receive a link.

The event is free and starts at 9 a.m.

To learn more about the event, visit the South Dakota Corn website.