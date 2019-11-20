SDSU Extension hosting Farm Stress Workshops in Viborg Thursday

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University Extension is putting on two workshops in Viborg to help farmers and their families deal with stress.

Pioneer Memorial Hospital will host the Farm Stress Workshops on Thursday.

The workshops will connect farmers with ag professionals, service providers and clergy to deal with chronic stress.

The first workshop called “Communicating with farmers under stress” goes from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The second, “Weathering the storm in agriculture” starts at 6 p.m.

To register for either workshop, contact Tonya Rudd, RN and Director of Clinic Operations at Pioneer Memorial Hospital, by email or (605) 326-3045. Pioneer Memorial Hospital is located at 103 W. Pioneer Ave., Viborg, S.D.