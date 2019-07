Now that the weather is getting warmer and fields are drying up, farmers are doing whatever it takes to get work done in the field.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation shared a picture from a farmer at sunrise. The farmer said they saw the sun set Monday night and saw it rise Tuesday morning because they were in the field the whole night.

The DOT shared the picture to remind you to slow down and be careful if you see farmers on the road because they’ve got a lot of work to get done.