Agriculture

Record Soybean Harvest Expected Amid Continued Trade Dispute

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 04:24 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 04:24 PM CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says farmers are expected to harvest the largest soybean crop on record but must deal with a constricted market in which to sell the crop because of President Donald Trump's tariff battle with China.

In its latest update released Thursday, the USDA places the expected soybean harvest at 4.6 billion bushels, the largest ever.

Illinois leads soybean production with 688 million bushels and Iowa is second.

Selling soybeans to China has nearly halted with the tariff dispute resulting in a growing stockpile and the lowest prices for farmers in more than a decade.

Corn production is estimated at 14.6 billion bushels, the second largest crop on record.

Iowa remains the nation's leading corn producer with an expected 2.5 billion bushels.
 

