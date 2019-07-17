PREVIEW: Bankruptcy filings on the rise for local farmers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday’s rain is just one reason why farmers are having to make some tough choices.

Some area farmers, like Jonathan Hagena, have only planted a small percentage of their crop. Hagena says it’s been a tough year, but he’ll be alright.

However, other farmers may have to restructure or even file for bankruptcy.

“They feel like the failure. I mean, their grandfather made it, their father made it. Why can they, you know? They’d always hoped to pass it on to the next generation. So, that’s probably the most difficult,” Attorney Clair Gerry said.

Gerry says his bankruptcy cases are piling up.

