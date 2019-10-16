Photos show wet, muddy conditions at Marshall County ranch

MARSHALL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Farmers and ranchers in KELOLAND continue to deal with setbacks caused by all the rain and snow in 2019.

One farmer in northeast Marshall County sent KELOLAND News photos of his wet and muddy cattle lot. He said normal tractors won’t work with all the mud and work on calves can’t be done until the lots are cleared.

Ranch in Marshall County. Courtesy: uShare.

Ranch in Marshall County. Courtesy: uShare.

Ranch in Marshall County. Courtesy: uShare.

Some areas of Marshall County picked up more than 8 inches of snow with last week’s snow storm.

The September crop progress report from the United States Department of Agriculture showed crop harvesting significantly down compared to last year at this time.

And The Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline is averaging around two calls a day. These calls are coming from farmers, loved ones and even concerned community members. The line is open 24/7 and has licensed counselors trained in farm and rural stress. You can reach them at 1-800-691-4336.