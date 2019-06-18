People in Lincoln County still dealing with flooding aftermath

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Months after heavy rains in March led to damaging spring flooding, people and farmers in Lincoln County are still dealing with issues.

Life is still a bit bumpy for people living in Lincoln County.

A country road that crosses Long Creek south of Lennox is still closed after flooding damaged it this March.

“Ate away the road bed. Took the gravel off and has made it impassable now for a few months. Up until about last week, this was just a mud bog,” Hagena said.

Grant Township Supervisor Jonathan Hagena says issues like this can have you feeling a little sideways. There are 52 spots in the township that need attention to the tune of more than $100,000.

“Just putting gravel on the road to rebuilding roads, replacing culverts. I think we have about 30 culverts in the township to replace,” Hagena said.

The good news, a disaster declaration means the federal government will be helping pave the way to reconstruction soon.

On top of roads, local farmers and ranchers are busy cleaning up and figuring out if they can plant.

“It’s been pretty short nights the last week,” Loewe said.

Matt Loewe runs a feedlot south of Lennox.

“I use about 100,000 bushels of corn. So I either need to grow it or buy it,” Loewe said.

He’s choosing to grow what he can on saturated fields.

As for Hagena, he’s not going to plant this year. Thanks to insurance and refunds, he’s staying remarkably positive.

“We will get refunded for any seed we don’t use, we will get refunded. No kidding. Then I wouldn’t be so positive, Matt. Then I would be awake at night thinking, how am I going to pay for all this stuff,” Hagena said.

In tonight’s EYE on KELOLAND, ‘To plant or not to plant,’ we dig deeper into the reasons behind each farmers’ decision to get in the field or leave it alone this year.

Farm and Rural Stress Hotline: 1-800-691-4336