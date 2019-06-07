Options for farmers for planting season

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Rainy weather has caused a fair share of problems for farmers over the last few weeks. Saturated ground has prevented many farmers from getting into their fields to plant.

It’s a slow start to the planting season this year. But warmer weather has more farmers picking up seed here at Mustang Seeds.

“We do have guys that are continuing to plant corn, I suspect that will end this week as we are getting later in the season. Most the time the corn is well in the ground and well up by now, so we are definitely way behind. I think a lot of guys now are going to focus on planting soy beans,” Red Horse crop insurance specialist at mustang seeds, Corey Strom said.

Farmers are starting to choose a shorter maturity seed to plant.

“Beans go by zones, like a 1.5 and a 2.0 and corn goes by days of maturity because it’s a determinant plant,” Mustang Seeds Sales Manager, Jim Field said. “In North Dakota we’re looking at 80 day corn and in central South Dakota we’re looking at that 88 to 92 day corn.”

Another option farmers have is planting cover crops.

“A lot of them will switch over and go to cover crops. Cover crops is a viable option, but for the crop insurance rules they can’t do anything with it other than hay it and graze it, and they can’t do that until after November 1, so we really get into an area where if we get early snow that’s really not the best option either,” Strom said.

Leaving farmers making some tough decisions as the planting season continues.

“Farmers like to farm, they don’t want to sit back and rely on government payments,” Field said.

Strom says June 10 is the final plant day for soybeans but July 5 is the end of the late planting period for soybeans. So there is still time to plant soybeans. Farmers could also get a less yield with a shorter growing season.