Mental health hotline helping for farm and rural stress

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to mental health, it can be difficult for people to ask for help. But with farmers having difficult times right now, it can be helpful just to have someone to talk to.

KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald has information on Avera’s farm and rural stress hotline. The hotline was developed as a resource for farmers, ranchers, and families to use.

Dr. Matt Stanely with Avera Behavioral Health says they can receive calls about anything from what a farmer should do with their field to someone feeling depressed.

“We see highs and lows and that’s probably familiar to anybody who is a farmer or rancher, kind of moves like the prices or the weather or the trade talks, all those things seem to move the numbers up and down a little bit,” Stanley said.

On average Dr. Stanley says on average they can receive about two to three calls a day.

Coming up Tuesday on KELOLAND News, hear more from Dr. Stanley and how this hotline can be beneficial.