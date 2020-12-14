Members of American Soybean Association congratulate fellow member on new position

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A surprise caravan held near Valley Springs, South Dakota, on Sunday afternoon came together to help a local member of the American Soybean Association celebrate a new position within the organization.

It was a busy afternoon outside Kevin Scott’s farm, where people drove by to congratulate him as the newest president of the American Soybean Association. Normally they would celebrate the achievement at a meeting in St. Louis.

“As president, Kevin will be leading a membership of 300,000 people,” said Jerry Schmitz, event organizer and executive director of the South Dakota Soybean Association.

They gathered at Grand Falls Casino near Scott’s home, then drove by to congratulate him on his new position.

“I’ve very happy with the turnout,” Schmitz said. “The folks that came out. When we saw Kevin sitting in his home office during the meeting and the election, all by himself, when he became a national president, we just felt we needed to do something to share with him the honor that we knew that that office is.”

Scott officially took office this past Thursday and will serve a one-year term. He has been a part of the association for nine years, and recently served as the vice president.

“It’s a daunting task,” he said. “It’s an honor of course, but we do represent everybody that’s growing soybeans in the United States and we do their policy work for them and we have a great office in Washington D.C. and great leaders there. We also have a great team in St. Louis doing our day-to-day business and our meeting and all those schedules and we have a great board of directors. It’s just been, it’s good. It feels big and it is.”

Walt Bones, who farms near Parker, is happy someone from South Dakota is in the position.

“We have got a direct tie,” he said. “You know, neighbors, more or less, are running these national organizations which gives us, gives me anyway, a really good feeling about the input that we can have. It’s a grassroots organization that these folks are, they understand what the issues are and how to tackle them in a very practical manner.”

Scott did not know this surprise caravan was planned for him.

Schmidt: Were you expecting that many people?

Scott: No, heavens no. I wasn’t expecting anybody. They kept it from me, so it was a good thing. Great thing. Great surprise.

Scott has lived on his farm for nearly 60 years.