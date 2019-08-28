Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Noem requesting additional Presidential Disaster Declarations
Top Stories
Noem, Veterans Affairs announce State Veterans Cemetery groundbreaking
Pierre to replace sewer main
DENR fines Agropur for surface water violations
Regulators hold hearing on disputed uranium mine
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Gonzalez, Schoop homer, Pineda solid as Twins top White Sox
Top Stories
South Dakota volleyball, soccer, and tennis highlights – August 27th
Top Stories
Stampede announce 2019 training camp roster
Survey: High school sports participation declines
City golf tournament: round 1
Symetra Tour returns to Willow Run Golf Course
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Contests
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Watch
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
August 27th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
How To Start Writing: Write Now
Top Stories
Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil – August 30th
Across The Table with Harriet Yocum
August 26th on KELOLAND Living
On The Road Preview with Mike Huether and Special Guest Taylor Yocum
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday, August 28 Ag markets
Markets
Posted:
Aug 28, 2019 / 01:23 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 28, 2019 / 01:23 PM CDT
Review Wednesday’s Ag markets as of noon in the video above.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Jet-car speed racer, SD native, Jessi Combs dies in Oregon jet-car crash
PREVIEW: A mother’s love drives on
Noem, Veterans Affairs announce State Veterans Cemetery groundbreaking
Pierre to replace sewer main
DENR fines Agropur for surface water violations
Don't Miss!
Vote Now in the SportsZone Viewer’s Choice Poll!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
Sanford International Tickets
Back To School
Tour The Swiss Alps
KELOLAND On The Road
Tour Northern California
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
More Don't Miss