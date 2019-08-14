Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Charges filed in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash
Top Stories
Lyon County authorities honoring fallen deputy
Discover Aviation Day in Sioux Falls
Woman sentenced after stealing money from grandmother
County commissioner banned from Yankton City Hall for a year
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
Sports
Sports Zone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Wednesday’s Twins at Brewers game featured on YouTube
Top Stories
Gonzalez’s blast off of Hader lifts Twins over Brewers, 7-5
Top Stories
SDSU looks to continue winning ways in 2019
Explorers earn split against Canaries
Versatility key to new look Coyotes’ defense
2019 NSIC volleyball preseason coaches poll
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Contests
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Watch
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Putting Your Child On A College Track
Top Stories
LSS Mentor Opportunities
Top Stories
August 13th on KELOLAND Living
Across The Table with Mark Conzemius
Families Feeding Families
Kolberg-Pioneer, Inc. Serving Employees In The Spirit of Family and Integrity
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m.: News conference on water quality in Brandon
Wednesday, August 14 ag markets
Markets
Posted:
Aug 14, 2019 / 12:28 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 14, 2019 / 12:28 PM CDT
Review Wednesday’s ag markets as of noon in the video above.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Charges filed in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash
Lyon County authorities honoring fallen deputy
Discover Aviation Day in Sioux Falls
Woman sentenced after stealing money from grandmother
County commissioner banned from Yankton City Hall for a year
Don't Miss!
Sanford International Tickets
Back To School
Levitt At The Falls
Tour The Swiss Alps
KELOLAND On The Road
Tour Northern California
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss