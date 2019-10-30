Wednesday Ag Markets, October 30

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
SDHP service dog ‘Rocko’ dies
Top Stories
Ellsworth Airman dies
Florida man arrested for robbery in Spencer, Iowa
SFPD still looking for Bolden, warrant issued for woman
Sioux Falls PD locate missing teenager
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Closeline Admin
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Penn State reacts to NCAA announcement on possible athlete compensation
Top Stories
Nats beat Astros 7-2, force Game 7
Top Stories
O’Gorman volleyball sweeps Washington
Skyler Flatten set to make professional debut with Skyforce
Tuesday night scoreboard – October 29th
Monday night scoreboard – October 28th
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Across The Table with Kerri DeGraff
Top Stories
YogaFest
Top Stories
Price is Right Live! taking the stage at the Washington Pavilion tonight
Jaycees Feargrounds giving you a scare for Halloween
Planning your holiday party with help from ABC Rentals
Safety Village of South Dakota C.R.A.S.H Program helping teens be safe on the road
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday Ag Markets, October 30
Markets
Posted:
Oct 30, 2019 / 12:35 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 30, 2019 / 12:35 PM CDT
Review Ag markets as of noon Wednesday.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
UPDATE: Fatal crash near Beresford
SFPD still looking for Bolden, warrant issued for woman
South Dakota homeowners might soon face glut
Sioux Falls PD locate missing teenager
Don't Miss!
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Win Monster Jam Tickets!
Vegas Experience Sweepstakes
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
More Contests