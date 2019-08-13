Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Vehicle count shows slight decrease at Sturgis Rally
Top Stories
Oglala Sioux Tribe officers searching ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects
Exciting day for families at Turner County Fair
Sioux Center authorities asking for tips in Fareway burglary
SFPD investigating rash of broken car windows
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
Sports
Sports Zone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Versatility key to new look Coyotes’ defense
Top Stories
2019 NSIC volleyball preseason coaches poll
Top Stories
KELO-TV hosting high school football media days in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls
Lundin and Bartlett claim State Amateur titles
Santana’s slam in 10th gives Indians 7-3 win, tie with Twins
Vikings acquire kicker Kaare Vedvik from Ravens
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Contests
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Watch
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Families Feeding Families
Top Stories
Kolberg-Pioneer, Inc. Serving Employees In The Spirit of Family and Integrity
Top Stories
Yankton Riverboat Days: Magic on the Missouri
Book your stay at the Lewis and Clark Resort
Wintz & Ray Funeral Home “Our Family Caring For Your Family”
Yankton: Explore. Discover More.
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live blog from Sioux Falls Budget Hearings
Tuesday, August 13 Ag Markets
Markets
Posted:
Aug 13, 2019 / 12:28 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 13, 2019 / 12:28 PM CDT
Review ag markets as of noon Tuesday.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Storm Center PM Update – Tuesday, August 13
CBS and Viacom announce deal to reunite
Oglala Sioux Tribe officers searching ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects
PREVIEW: The Keels at home in Sioux Falls
SFPD investigating rash of broken car windows
Don't Miss!
Sanford International Tickets
Back To School
Levitt At The Falls
Tour The Swiss Alps
KELOLAND On The Road
Tour Northern California
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss