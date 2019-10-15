Tuesday Ag Markets, October 15

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Iowa nets nearly $335K in sports betting tax revenue for September
Top Stories
Name released from fatal Lyman County crash
Sheriff: Still unknown how Wyoming teen knew her killer
Pennington County hit with IRS penalties
Interstate section getting new name to end Iowa confusion
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Closeline Admin
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Packers get the calls, Crosby hits late FG to beat Lions
Top Stories
Top-ranked Roosevelt rolls out west
Top Stories
State soccer playoff highlights – October 14th
Monday night scoreboard – October 14th
Wild blank Senators 2-0 for 1st win of the season
South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – October 14th
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Price Is Right Contest
Top Stories
October 14th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
A local Sioux Falls woman is booking national speaking engagements, and she explains how you can too
Top Stories
Game changing cookie decorating tips from a pro
October 11th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Stop by Leela and Lavender to find the latest fall trends
Taking a look at life with cystic fibrosis and a way you can help
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday Ag Markets, October 15
Markets
Posted:
Oct 15, 2019 / 12:45 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 15, 2019 / 12:45 PM CDT
Review the Ag Markets for Tuesday as of noon.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Sheriff: Still unknown how Wyoming teen knew her killer
Water rescue near spillway Monday night
Crews being kept busy with Highway 81 south of Arlington
Interstate section getting new name to end Iowa confusion
Don't Miss!
Zoo Boo Pumpkin Carving Contest
Win Monster Jam Tickets!
Win Price Is Right Live Tickets!
Vegas Experience Sweepstakes
Win Tickets for The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
More Don't Miss