Thursday Ag Markets, January 30

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Officials say transgender medical bill could be bad for business
Top Stories
Constructing the next builders
State lawmaker takes on same-sex marriage, related topics with new bill
Crash fatalities down; rural roads can still be dangerous
Zenner’s partnership with Sanford Health combines passion for science and sports
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Augustana women look to continue winning ways
Top Stories
Vanessa Bryant statement: ‘We are completely devastated’
Top Stories
USD continues dominance with 71-39 win at Omaha
SDSU hands Oral Roberts first home loss
Wednesday night scoreboard – January 29th
South Dakotan led effort to build Miami Super Bowl stadium
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Woman
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
What it takes to be a part of the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz
Top Stories
Rainbow Bean Dip
Top Stories
A stylist’s secrets to dressing in winter
Summer camp registrations filling up fast
Hungry Hearts at Sky Zone, Acro-Yoga and more happening this weekend in KELOLAND
2019 Game of the Year: “Just One”
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Thursday Ag Markets, January 30
Markets
by:
KELOLAND News
Posted:
Jan 30, 2020 / 12:30 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 30, 2020 / 12:30 PM CST
Review Thursday Ag Markets as of noon in the video above.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Snowbank helps police stop armed robbery; 34-year-old facing multiple charges
South Dakota Surrogacy ban passes committee; heads to full chamber
Highway 81 between Madison and Arlington back open
A look inside the new At Home store
This Sioux Falls nurse was a surrogate, here’s what she thinks of the legislation
Don't Miss!
A decade of weather, firsts and losses in KELOLAND
Most read stories on KELOLAND.com in 2019
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Legends for Kids Scholarship Application
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
KELOLAND’s Holiday Central
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
More Contests