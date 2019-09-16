Monday Ag Markets, September 16

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
KELOLAND Sports Special: Sanford International
Top Stories
Sioux Falls’ Jr Dart League
Some parks in Sioux Falls dealing with storm damage and floodwaters
Satellite images show recent flooding in southeastern South Dakota
This is not a drill: Avera employee recounts tornado experience
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closelines
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
KELOLAND Sports Special: Sanford International
Top Stories
South Dakota prep media football poll – September 16th
Top Stories
South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – September 16th
Sanford International events kick off Monday
Pineiro’s clutch kicks lift Bears over Broncos
Packers ride Rodgers’ hot start to 21-16 win over Vikings
Community
Automall
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Watch
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
September 16th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
Sanford International Championship Pro-Am
Top Stories
Sanford International final preps with the pros
September 13th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
How To Incorporate New Trends Without Dating Your Interior Design
Signs and symptoms of Ovarian Cancer with Avera Health
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Brandon Valley School District
Monday Ag Markets, September 16
Markets
Posted:
Sep 16, 2019 / 12:29 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 16, 2019 / 12:29 PM CDT
Review the Ag markets as of noon Monday.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Lauren Daigle to perform at PREMIER CENTER
This is not a drill: Avera employee recounts tornado experience
News
Bridgewater man killed in crash near Wall Lake
Don't Miss!
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
Back To School
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss