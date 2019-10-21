Monday Ag Markets, October 21

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Mall-O-Ween at Empire Mall on Oct. 31
Top Stories
Defending your business against email compromise
RCPD: No gun recovered from Rushmore Mall incident
Child unharmed when taken with stolen car
Fire at bar in Chamberlain
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Closeline Admin
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Mahomes begins knee rehab as game week begins
Top Stories
SDSU announces Saturday’s rivalry game sold out
Top Stories
Maher kicks 63-yard field goal
Augustana soccer earns eighth straight win
Tea Area sweeps class ‘A’ state soccer championships
Galaxy beat Minnesota United 2-1, move on to face LAFC
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Price Is Right Contest
Top Stories
October 18th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
Pearle Vision committing to make eye care better for children
Top Stories
October 17th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Avera Health laying out the facts for breast cancer awareness month
Enter for a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas!
The Hike of Horrors teach us how to make fake wounds and give us all the details on their upcoming weekend events
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
St. Francis Indian
Monday Ag Markets, October 21
Markets
Posted:
Oct 21, 2019 / 01:31 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 21, 2019 / 01:31 PM CDT
Review the Ag markets as of noon Monday.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Fire at bar in Chamberlain
Child unharmed when taken with stolen car
News
Storm Center Update-Monday AM, October 21st
Don't Miss!
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Zoo Boo Pumpkin Carving Contest
Win Monster Jam Tickets!
Win Price Is Right Live Tickets!
Vegas Experience Sweepstakes
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
More Contests