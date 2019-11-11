Monday Ag Markets, November 11

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Veterans Voices
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Sioux Falls jet ski racer winning national awards
Top Stories
No injuries at Spink Cafe fire
Woman who called for help before assault files lawsuit
Cole Swindell to play at Sanford Pentagon in March
Authorities: South Dakota man died in Nebraska collision
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Closeline Admin
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Cook leads Vikings to 28-24 prime-time road win over Cowboys
Top Stories
Simpson carries South Dakota over Hawaii 81-75
Top Stories
Skyforce knock off Stars in home opener
Simmons named Valley Player of the Week
Redbirds rally to upend Jackrabbits
Herd lose to Stars late, earn point on weekend
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Holiday Central
Home for the Holidays
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Mark your calendar for Leela & Lavender’s Grand Opening Bash!
Top Stories
Keep your dog entertained with this DIY Snuffle Mat
Top Stories
Impress your guests with this tasty and visually appealing Mini Pumpkin Recipe
Lucky Pup Adventures shares benefits for adopting a senior pet
November 8, 2019 Host Chat
Congratulations to our November 2019 Gifts Galore Contest Winners!
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Monday Ag Markets, November 11
Markets
Posted:
Nov 11, 2019 / 12:27 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 11, 2019 / 12:27 PM CST
Review the Ag markets as of noon Monday.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Veterans Day deals in Sioux Falls
Watch Newscasts
One arrested after crash in Downtown Sioux Falls
Woman who called for help before assault files lawsuit
Don't Miss!
KELOLAND’s Holiday Central
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Gifts Galore Sweepstakes
Win Disney On Ice Tickets
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
More Contests