Monday Ag Markets, January 13

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
One person killed in Lawrence County crash
Top Stories
Sioux Falls teen in recovery and at home after I-229 crash two month ago
Several people sent to hospital after multiple crashes near Elk Point
Authorities responding to multiple crashes in Lincoln County
Waterloo firefighters rescue 2 young girls from burning home
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Packers hold off Seahawks 28-23 to reach NFC title game
Top Stories
Chiefs rally from 24-0 hole to beat Texans 51-31 in playoffs
Top Stories
SDSU outlasts Wyoming, 17-16
Jackrabbit women roll past Purdue Fort Wayne
Browns hire Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach
Saturday night scoreboard – January 11th
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Woman
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Beat the dull, dry winter skin blues
Top Stories
Learn the “Pup Pup Boogie” dance with Paw Patrol Live!
Top Stories
Travel tips for the adventurer
Tips for setting attainable health goals this year
Tips to keep up with a clean & tidy home in 2020
Working hard won’t get you ahead after all: A KELOLAND Book Club pick
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
7
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
City of Adrian, MN
1
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
City of Crooks
2
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
City of Edgerton
3
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
City of Garretson
4
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
City of Luverne
5
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
City of Parker
6
of
/
7
Closings & Delays
City of Tyndall
7
of
/
7
Monday Ag Markets, January 13
Markets
by:
KELOLAND News
Posted:
Jan 13, 2020 / 12:30 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 13, 2020 / 12:30 PM CST
Review the Ag markets as of noon Monday.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Judge sentences former Tripp finance officer who admits to embezzlement
Guard member calls singing ‘God-given talent’
News
Matchbox Twenty playing September show in Sioux Falls
Don't Miss!
A decade of weather, firsts and losses in KELOLAND
Most read stories on KELOLAND.com in 2019
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Legends for Kids Scholarship Application
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
KELOLAND’s Holiday Central
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Win A Trip To The GRAMMYs!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
More Contests