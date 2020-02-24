Monday Ag Markets, February 24

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Kingsburg Grain and Feed has their grain buyer’s license revoked
Top Stories
Roller coaster coming to Sioux Falls?
Sioux Empire Triage Center requesting proposals
Water main breaks closes part of Western Avenue
Video
Drug dealer given three life sentences by federal judge
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Top Stories
The Latest: Kobe Bryant service ends with Oscar-winning film
Top Stories
Millsap has 25 points as Nuggets beat Timberwolves, 128-116
SDSU men clinch share of Summit League title with win over USD
Video
SDSU Men outlast rival USD, clinching share of conference crown
Video
‘Miracle On Ice’ team honored in Las Vegas on 40th anniversary
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Community
Automall
Black History Month
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Take your decorating skills up a notch with these basic frosting techniques
Video
Top Stories
Jewelacy shows us how to make tumblers that are better than glitter and unicorns combined
Video
Top Stories
Heart healthy chicken salad cucumber bites
Video
A preview of the February episode of On the Road with Mike Huether
Video
Try over 60 craft beers this weekend at Brrrvana!
Video
Spilling the tea: Back from a beautiful weekend in KELOLAND
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
American Horse
1
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
Little Wound
2
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
New Underwood
3
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
Oglala Lakota County
4
of
/
4
Monday Ag Markets, February 24
Markets
by:
KELOLAND News
Posted:
Feb 24, 2020 / 12:32 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 24, 2020 / 12:32 PM CST
Review the Ag markets as of noon Monday.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Drug dealer given three life sentences by federal judge
Video
Why you want to check your W-4 in 2020
Claiming the Child Tax Credit: Rules and exceptions
S.D. hunter residency investigation and arrest create ‘nightmare’ for retired combat veteran
Roller coaster coming to Sioux Falls?
Don't Miss!
Big Brother Casting
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss