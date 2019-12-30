Monday Ag Markets, December 30

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Closed road may not keep a DOT plow from working
Top Stories
Sioux Falls residents clearing driveways, sidewalks to start the week
Investigators still looking into 6th Street house fire
SFPD respond to 68 crashes since Friday
UPDATE: Interstate 90, 29 reopen
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
NFL playoff schedule set
Top Stories
Omaha tops Herd 4-1, ends win streak at four
Top Stories
Friday night scoreboard – December 27th
Eli Manning likely making his final NY Giants appearance
Matt Mooney returns to South Dakota
Duffy having career year in final season at USD
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Holiday Central
Home for the Holidays
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
4 of the best cocktails to serve at a party
Top Stories
5 DIY gifts you still have time to make
Top Stories
National Signing Day: A parent’s perspective
Bloom Room Boutique: Shopping that makes you feel good
Games to play over the holidays and stocking stuffer ideas
12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Healthy Cowboy Cookies
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Interstate 90, 29 reopen
Previous Alert
1
of
/
44
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Federal Building
1
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
Active Generations
2
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
Bon Homme County Sheriff's
3
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
Calvary Episcopal Cathedral
4
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Aberdeen
5
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Armour
6
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Beresford
7
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Brookings
8
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Canistota
9
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Chamberlain
10
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Chancellor
11
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Colton
12
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Crooks
13
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Dell Rapids
14
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of DeSmet
15
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Eureka
16
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Garretson
17
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Harrisburg
18
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Hartford
19
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Huron
20
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Lennox
21
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Madison
22
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Marion
23
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Milbank
24
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Miller
25
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Mitchell
26
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Redfield
27
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Salem
28
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of SF-Street Department
29
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Springfield
30
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Tea
31
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Tea
32
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Wagner
33
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Wall
34
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Watertown
35
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
City of Yankton
36
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
I-29 CLOSED - WATERTOWN TO ND
37
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
I-90 CLOSED - MITCHELL TO WALL (WEST BOUND) RAPID CITY TO MITCHELL (EAST
38
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
Interstate 29
39
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
Interstate 90
40
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
Sioux Area Metro
41
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
Watertown Box Corporation
42
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
Willow Lake
43
of
/
44
Closings & Delays
Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C.
44
of
/
44
Monday Ag Markets, December 30
Markets
by:
KELOLAND News
Posted:
Dec 30, 2019 / 12:29 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 30, 2019 / 12:29 PM CST
Review the Ag markets as of noon Monday.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Interstate 90, 29 reopen
Weather
Watch Newscasts
Snow amounts from the weekend
Suspect accused of shooting at police killed by officer; Second body found at scene
Don't Miss!
Most read stories on KELOLAND.com in 2019
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Legends for Kids Scholarship Application
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
KELOLAND’s Holiday Central
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Win Paw Patrol Live! Tickets
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
More Contests