Friday Ag Markets, October 11

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Musicians, The District joining forces for Band Together 605
Top Stories
Huron City Attorney facing DWI, hit-and-run charges; AG office to handle case
PHOTOS: Day 2 of October snow storm
Interstate closures, impassable roads in North Dakota
Snow piling up in central South Dakota
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Closeline Admin
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
First snowfall means first school activities postponed
Top Stories
Cole, Astros beat Rays 6-1 in ALDS Game 5; Yankees next
Top Stories
Storm top Stampede 4-1
State “AA” girls tennis tournament – day 1
Thursday night scoreboard – October 10th
Harrisburg and Lincoln cross paths in critical week 7 match-up
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Price Is Right Contest
Top Stories
October 10th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
Top Stories
Vegas Classified: Honey Salt Restaurant and the LINQ Zipline
Top Stories
Secrets in plain sight: a preview of tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND
Splash City explains how saunas and hot tubs can be beneficial for your health
Billion Automotive taking extra steps to make the car buying experience easier than ever
October 9th, 2019 on KELOLAND Living
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
6
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Browns Valley School District
1
of
/
6
Closings & Delays
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte
2
of
/
6
Closings & Delays
DeSmet School District
3
of
/
6
Closings & Delays
Fifth Judicial Circuit Court
4
of
/
6
Closings & Delays
McPherson County
5
of
/
6
Closings & Delays
Waverly-South Shore
6
of
/
6
Friday Ag Markets, October 11
Markets
Posted:
Oct 11, 2019 / 12:33 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 11, 2019 / 12:33 PM CDT
Review Friday’s Ag Markets as of noon in the video above.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Secrets in plain sight
Huron City Attorney facing DWI, hit-and-run charges; AG office to handle case
First snowfall means first school activities postponed
Interstate closures, impassable roads in North Dakota
Don't Miss!
Win Price Is Right Live Tickets!
Vegas Experience Sweepstakes
Win Tickets for The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
KELOLAND On The Road
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss