Friday Ag Markets, January 31

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Trailer home destroyed by fire Friday
Top Stories
The spread of the new coronavirus
Former baseball coach, Canaries player facing rape charge
Four arrested after knife threat near Memorial Middle School
Flashback Friday: A look at Super Bowl 46
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Signing Day
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
DAK-XII and Northeast Conference set for boy’s basketball clash
Top Stories
Live at Noon CT: Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses on Big Game Bound
Top Stories
Umude, Hagedorn lift South Dakota past Denver 93-87
South Dakota basketball highlights – January 30th
Thursday night scoreboard – January 30th
SDSU routs Western Illinois 89-48
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Woman
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
What it takes to be a part of the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz
Top Stories
Rainbow Bean Dip
Top Stories
A stylist’s secrets to dressing in winter
Summer camp registrations filling up fast
Hungry Hearts at Sky Zone, Acro-Yoga and more happening this weekend in KELOLAND
2019 Game of the Year: “Just One”
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Crow Creek Tribal
1
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
Florence School District
2
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
Great Plains Lutheran HS
3
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
Immaculate Conception
4
of
/
4
Friday Ag Markets, January 31
Markets
by:
KELOLAND News
Posted:
Jan 31, 2020 / 12:35 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 31, 2020 / 12:35 PM CST
Review Friday’s Ag Markets as of noon in the video above.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Former baseball coach, Canaries player facing rape charge
Four arrested after knife threat near Memorial Middle School
State lawmaker takes on same-sex marriage, related topics with new bill
Sioux Falls big box vacancies now filling up
Trailer home destroyed by fire Friday
Don't Miss!
A decade of weather, firsts and losses in KELOLAND
Most read stories on KELOLAND.com in 2019
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Legends for Kids Scholarship Application
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
KELOLAND’s Holiday Central
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
More Contests