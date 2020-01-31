1  of  4
Closings & Delays
Crow Creek Tribal Florence School District Great Plains Lutheran HS Immaculate Conception

Friday Ag Markets, January 31

Markets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Review Friday’s Ag Markets as of noon in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests