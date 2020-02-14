1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Ivanhoe School District Tracy

Friday Ag Markets, February 14

Markets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Review Friday’s Ag Markets as of noon in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss