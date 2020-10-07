Local farmer tracking progress with drone, YouTube channel

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Scott family farm in Valley Springs is busy this harvest season.

Jordan Scott says the beans are done and he and his father are halfway done with the corn. It’s a totally different story from last year when he couldn’t even get into some fields because they were so wet. Scott is using his drone to keep an eye on their progress this fall.

“My dad’s been farming for 30-some years and he’s never seen a year like we had last year. To have a little more normal this year is great,” Scott said.

