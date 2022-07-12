BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Those who are interested in new agricultural research are getting to see it in action.

The annual field day at the Southeast Research Farm is happening Tuesday, providing visitors the chance to learn all about the new research and development happening on the farm, all while getting to meet and ask the researchers questions.

This is rye, a crop you don’t see too often across South Dakota. However, Peter Sexton is hoping his studies with the crop might be able to determine if the crop could be implemented on farms in the state and if there’s a market for it.\

“We think it has potential to add to a diversity of a rotation in a corn-soybean system. Hybrid rye has a high yield potential and we feel that given that yield potential, it’s very resistant and very competitive with weeds so it will help the whole corn-soybean system if we can introduce it as an alternative crop,” said Sexton.

But, that’s not the only research happening on the farm. During the field day, visitors can learn about herbicide trials, cattle feeding and even horticulture.

“The niche we really see with the horticulture is for beginning farmers. So one of the problems in the system is for younger people to get started, especially if they don’t have a lot of resources,” said Sexton. “They way we can do that most readily, I think, is with horticultural, high value, high labor intensive crops.”

The field day is not only is not only an opportunity for farmers to see research first hand, it’s also a chance for others interested in agriculture to come out and learn.

“For those that are unfamiliar with agriculture, this is a great way for them to come down and see things on a field level, to see what the researchers are thinking about, to mingle with farmers, maybe to ask them some questions and just to become more understanding of some of the challenges that we face in agriculture,” said Jonathan Hagena, Vice president of the southeast research farm board and ag producer.

Creating a space to learn about unbiased studies and advancements in modern farming.

“The mission statement of the research farm is to conduct unbiased research for the public good, and that’s what farmers can trust when they come here. They know that the work that’s being conducted is by researchers who are looking for an answer and not trying to sell a particular product or a particular method of farming,” said Hagena.

The field day is taking place today at 1 p.m. at the Southeast Research Farm. There will be four tours covering weeds, small grains, corn-soybean and horticulture. It is open to anyone.