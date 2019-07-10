Governor’s Agricultural Summit starts Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – 22% of the workforce in South Dakota is in the agriculture industry — that’s nearly 132,000 people. That’s just some of the information the state Secretary of Agriculture announced at the start of today’s Governor’s Agricultural Summit in Sioux Falls.

It’s day one of the Governor’s Agricultural Summit. People are making their way to Sioux Falls to learn some valuable information about the state’s number one industry.

“In 2014, the agricultural impact in South Dakota was $25.6 billion,” South Dakota Secretary of Agriculture, Kim Vanneman said, “with 2017 census data, has jumped to $32.5 billion.”

On the docket for today — the current state of the crop and livestock markets and what can be expected in the future.

Sue Martin, the president of Ag & Investment Services, Inc, was one of the speakers in the first session.

“When I look at the markets, we’ve been in a declining market since 2012, and we’ve gone seven years with cheap prices, and basically if you look at history, it tends to show that 5 to 6 years, 7 years, you tend to bottom the markets out and you start to see a change in direction, mainly because cheap prices means more demand,” Ag & Investment Services, Inc., Sue Martin said.

Mike Pearson, with Ag News Daily, says factors like weather and trade can have a huge impact.

“Agriculture is going to have to find a way that we can fit our industry into this changing conversation on trade,” Ag News Daily, Mike Pearson said. “We need trade in ag, we are not an industry that will survive without it in the manner to which we have become accustomed.”

They’re challenges farmers and ranchers face across the state.

The ag summit continues Thursday.