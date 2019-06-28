Friday ag markets, June 21

MADELIA, Minn. (AP) - Thousands of acres of corn and soybeans have been destroyed by a hailstorm that moved through southwest Minnesota. And, in some cases it's too late in the season for farmers to replant.

Agronomist Steve Michels at Crystal Valley co-op in La Salle says dozens of farmers he works with sustained losses. Golf ball-sized hail fell during the storm that also generated three tornadoes June 20.