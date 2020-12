VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- A surprise caravan held near Valley Springs, South Dakota, on Sunday afternoon came together to help a local member of the American Soybean Association celebrate a new position within the organization.

It was a busy afternoon outside Kevin Scott's farm, where people drove by to congratulate him as the newest president of the American Soybean Association. Normally they would celebrate the achievement at a meeting in St. Louis.