County Auditor Prepared for Ballots And Timely Results

The county auditor’s office is using the 127-year old jail building in Sioux Falls tonight were some 30 volunteers will be helping to feed the ballots into the machines here.



Three weeks ago on April 10, when the field went from six mayoral candidates to just two, it took about three hours to get the results.



You may remember the 2014 counting debacle blamed on oversensitive ballot counting machines.They rejected too many absentee ballots and caused a seven hour delay in reporting the voting results.



Now workers in the Minnehaha County auditor’s office have this compressed air spray on hand to use on the machines if too much fiber from the paper builds up and affects the sensors.



After a couple of minor technical snafus on April 10, County Auditor Bob Litz tells me his office is prepared to start counting and have timely results for us after the polls close at 7 p.m.









