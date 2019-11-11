Corn farmers plow through the struggles of harvest season

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is still going for farmers in KELOLAND, but things are running a little slower than usual.

For farmers in South Dakota sometimes wet seasons are harder to work with than dry seasons.

“2019 started off very wet in the Spring, a lot of the crops got planted very late and some of the crops didn’t get planted at all. On our farm, we only got 55 percent of our acres actually planted to a crop,” Davison County corn farmer Chet Edinger said.

Edinger says that moisture from the spring carried into the summer and now the fall, which means harvest was delayed. And that moisture still caused trouble when the corn crops were finally harvested.

“The corn coming off the combine right now is running about a 23 to 25 percent average moisture on the corn. That is not good for long-term storage. All corn has to be dried to 15 percent to be marketed and stored long-term,” Edinger said.

And these driers you see here? Those run on propane, which is causing another struggle for farmers.

“The drying was going along fairly well until we depleted the propane supplies in the area. With the cold snap coming, the propane suppliers have rightfully prioritized the livestock and humans for the use of the propane,” Turner County corn farmer Walt Bones said.

So what happens if farmers don’t get propane when they need it?

“We only have about two days worth of propane on hand right now. If we don’t get propane by Tuesday, we’re going to have to shut down,” Edinger said.

Whether it’s moisture or a propane depletion, though, South Dakota farmers keep pushing.

“This is what we do, OK. This is what we signed up for. Its not the perfect job. Its not for everybody. But in the end, when we’re all said and done, we’ll still do it again next year,” Edinger said.

So what happens for the farmers once they’re finally done with harvest this year? Bones shared his thoughts with us.

“I was asked once if we were a triple A farm and I wasn’t exactly sure what that meant. And the guy says, ‘well you know, you farmers, you plant in April, you harvest in August and then you go to Arizona for the rest of the year.’ And I said, no that’s not us. We’ve got livestock to care for and they’ll be fed twice a day everyday. So we’ve got a lot of work we’d like to get done this year,” Bones said.

Bones says he’s got a lot of job security for the rest of the year.

If you are struggling with harvest season and need someone to talk to, you can use the Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline.