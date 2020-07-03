Cherry Rock Farms celebrates opening day

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Cherry Rock Farms is opening for the first time this summer. It’s open 10-1 today. Owner Laura Patzer says the heat and low moisture have created their own challenges. It also means several crops are ready for market. On top of it’s own fresh vegetables, you can find products from several other local businesses at Cherry Rock from honey to eggs.

“We’re actually opening a little bit earlier than previous years just because we have some stuff ready. The heat definitely helps and the fact that it hasn’t been so wet and soggy all season. It’s really been giving our vegetables a jump start on the season,” Patzer said.

Cherry Rock will close this weekend but be open again this Tuesday. It’s hours are 10-6 Tuesday through Friday and 10-3 on the weekends.