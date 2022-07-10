SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It has been an active few months for severe weather; we saw it both in May and again last week.

For Andrew Streff and his family’s farm, it’s been quite the summer.

“As long as you can just acknowledge to yourself that, ‘hey, I did everything right on my end of the deal and the rest was up to mother nature,’ and that’s just how it goes,” Streff said.

The Streff’s lost five grain bins during the May derecho, and while they already have two rebuilt, they have three more coming in August and September just in time for harvest.

“And then out of our second storm, we had a lot of just wind damage both on trees again and then our crops. The corn especially was really leaning over pretty bad. I don’t think much was broke over, so time will tell how well that comes out of it,” Streff said.

Adam Eichacker also farms with his family near Salem. They had damage to grain bins and sheds in May. His crops were more impacted by last week’s storm.

“A lot of what you see with the soybean plant to the eye doesn’t look too bad, but we’ve kind of been finding is just a lot of foliage damage and then kind of a lot of bruising on stems just as the hailstones hit,” he said “And this is actually what’s probably the most concerning for us is as these soybean plants develop closer towards harvest, they’re going to have some weak stalks. We are kind of concerned that the hail took some of the top-end yield for sure off of the crops but I think the rain helped us farther along better than anything.”

We also checked out one of Eichacker’s corn fields.

“There’s a lot of leaf damage, lot of tissue damage kind of from the hailstones that came through on some of the corn, but you know to be honest with you, I don’t think it’s going to have too big of an impact these lower leaves on final yield production,” he said.

This is what Eichacker’s corn looked like after the storm last Tuesday.

Courtesy: Adam Eichacker

“The main thing we’re concerned about it is the base of the stalks are pretty weak and pretty brittle after being laid over in the storm when the high winds came through,” he said.

Both Streff and Eichacker want to see a specific kind of rainfall.

“We’ve really had to pay for rains it seems with storm damage, so hopefully we can just get a nice soft rain this next go around,” Streff said.

“I think a lot of producers would just like the old classic inch and a half of rain with no wind. We’re hoping mother nature has it all out of her system,” Eichacker said.

If you are a farmer who is experiencing stress, you can call the Avera Farm and Rural Stress Hotline at 1-800-691-4336.