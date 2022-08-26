COLTON, S.D. (KELO) — People who live in the eastern part of KELOLAND see soybeans just about every time they leave city limits. But in other places, the crop is not nearly as common.

Commodity buyers from multiple Southeast Asia countries made their way to South Dakota on Thursday to learn more about soybean production and processing. This helps them to understand where their crops are coming from and meet the producers they are purchasing from.

For many of the people on this tour, this is their first time seeing a soybean field.

“Well, it’s so huge you know the field and I thought that the plants would be very tall, it’s just so short to your knee height,” said Liew EE NG, visitor from Malaysia.

“This trip is my first time in South Dakota and see the soybean field, everything looks good,” said Theerarat Suanchamni visitor from Thailand.

This trip allows visitors to see a product they work with daily while it’s still in the field.

“They really want to see what the product is before they get it and how it’s grown and the steps that farmers take in sustainability and what the crop looks like so they know what might be coming after harvest,” said Jerry Schmitz, executive director of South Dakota Soybean Checkoff and Association.

“We buy a lot of soybeans, but we never have the chance to see how these soybeans grow and how it is so now it’s really nice to experience it,” said EE NG.

During their time at Jeff Thompson’s operation, the group asked questions about the farm and explained their requirements for purchasing soybeans.

“Well, they are wondering you know, have I sold any in the contract you know for contracting and pricing and stuff a little bit and the yield and the protein and stuff like that,” said Thompson.

“We will deliver to our users as a message to the farmers also, so we hope that the farmers will fulfill our requirements as well,” said EE NG.

“It’s like a hometown, you enjoy working with people close by you trust them, and that’s the relationship we want to build with folks from across the Southeast Asia countries, and across the world,” said Schmitz.

Building connections to strengthen the trade of South Dakota soybeans.

“As buyers we make relationships that would be perfect for production and to the buyer,” said Suanchamni.

The South Dakota Soybean Checkoff does send local producers across the world to learn about soybean practices in other countries and build connections with farmers and buyers overseas.