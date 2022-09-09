ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Do you know the people growing your food? Well for some Aberdeen residents, they will get the chance to meet ag producers from their area.

The Field to Fork event is back in Aberdeen Friday evening. This gives consumers the opportunity to meet farmers from the community, through visiting and trying food at different stations, each one highlighting a different commodity.

For ag producer, Taylor Sumption it’s all about bridging the gap from the farm to his consumers.

“A few generations ago, everyone had a connection with the family farm because they had a relative that farmed you know but as the number of farms has decreased and the urban areas have grown, I think that gap between producers and what we actually do out here and how we grow your food that gap has kind of grown between producers and consumers so it’s great to see events like this kind of tie that together and get that information out there,” said Sumption.

This event is just one way to help consumers understand the process of getting food from the field to their kitchen tables.

“It’s important to build the connection between our agricultural community and the rest of our community because ag is the number one commodity in South Dakota, it’s the economic engine that makes our state run,” said Lisa Anderson, director of marketing and collaboration, Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.

“I think it’s important not only just for Aberdeen but for everywhere,” said Eric Payne, member of the Aberdeen Chamber Ag Committee. “I mean there’s so many now days where farms are being consolidated and they are much larger and so many consumers just think maybe their food comes from a grocery store when in fact it’s grown locally here and then obviously you get it in the grocery store.”

Field to fork has looked different each year but has received positive responses from visitors.

“Community folks love it. I’ve heard nothing but great things,” said Payne.

“A lot of it is just information you know, people want to know that we are paying attention to the soil health, conservation, you know what kind of growing practices we use, there’s a lot of misinformation out there, there’s just a lack of connection there so it’s really good to try to fill that gap,” said Sumption.

Bringing the farm to the city.

“The takeaway is to appreciate our ag community, appreciate the food that ends up on the table, appreciate the different variety of things here,” said Anderson.

“If you’re not out there promoting your industry and telling your story, someone might be putting another spin on it or telling a different version of it so it’s good to form that connection and get the truth out there,” said Sumption.

The event is happening Friday at 5:30 p.m., and tickets are limited.