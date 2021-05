SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Shifting blame from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Kristi Noem is attacking “liberal media outlets” for labeling the 2020 Sturgis Rally as a super-spreader event.

Two days after slamming the latest CDC report on the event, Noem was on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning discussing a new report published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases -- an international scientific journal published by Oxford University Press for the Infectious Diseases Society of America. The paper’s main author is Dr. Rosalind Carter, an epidemiologist for COVID-19 Response with the CDC.