Wednesday Ag Markets, May 27

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Portion of Sparkling Ice sales at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations to go to Midwest Honor Flight
Video
Top Stories
Franken: Hospitals have space to take care of COVID-19 patients
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 57 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 54; Active cases at 1,037
Video
Crews finishing concrete pour on first half of 26th Street project
Jean Rounds remains cancer-free after checkup
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
Signing Day
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
National Women’s Soccer League moves to allow training in small groups
Top Stories
SDHSAA plans meeting for Thursday
Top Stories
Woods and Manning claim ‘The Match’
Great Life courses continue to adjust to changing guidelines
Video
Golf courses begin to loosen restrictions among pandemic
Video
PBR excited for the return of spectators in Sioux Falls
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Franken: Hospitals have space to take care of COVID-19 patients
Video
Top Stories
Restrictions are lifting, but life’s not back to normal
Video
Top Stories
First@4: COVID-19 Update, virtual imagination, apartment robbery, SD receives CARES Act funds
Video
TenHaken says Sioux Falls can be stronger after COVID-19
Video
Black bear spotted west of Aberdeen
Video
First@4: COVID-19 update, Pandemic music with a message, battlefield hobby, Capitol work
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Norberg Paints shows us how to stain a deck in just one day
Video
Top Stories
Across the Table with Matt Paulson
Video
Top Stories
Comfort teas to help you feel at ease
Video
What to expect on tonight’s KELOLAND On The Road episode
Video
Prevent food waste by using cooking substitutions
Video
KELOLAND Living At Home Concert for May 23rd
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 57 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 54; Active cases at 1,037
Wednesday Ag Markets, May 27
Ag Markets
by:
KELOLAND News
Posted:
May 27, 2020 / 12:34 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 27, 2020 / 12:34 PM CDT
Review Ag markets as of noon Wednesday.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 57 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 54; Active cases at 1,037
Video
Jack Link’s employee dies from COVID-19
Crews finishing concrete pour on first half of 26th Street project
KOTG: Body of missing hunter found in the Black Hills, COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Sioux Falls and sunny skies Wednesday
Video
Criminal cases in S.D. courts will test legal basis of Cheyenne River Sioux checkpoints
Don't Miss!
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Enter the Picture It Perfect Home Improvement Contest!
More Contests