PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota's Medicaid program has been able to make million of dollars of improvements in recent years, because the federal government has paid full cost of health care for thousands of American Indian patients, officials told state lawmakers this week.

Brenda Tidball-Zeltinger and state Medicaid director Bill Snyder reported to the Legislature's Appropriations Committee on Tuesday that coordinated-care agreements saved state government $9.3 million in the 2020 budget year that ended June 30 and $7.4 million from July 1 through March 30 in the current budget year.