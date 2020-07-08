Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 79 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 98; Active cases at 864

Wednesday Ag Markets, July 8

Ag Markets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Review the Ag markets as of noon Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests