SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The overall numbers for basketball officials are up, but so is the average age of the referees across the state. It isn't a problem yet, but if the state can't find more young officials, then there could be an issue down the road.

The state of South Dakota has 496 basketball officials, which is up 25 from last year's 471, but the search continues to add new officials.