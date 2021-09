SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- Avera Health announced Tuesday afternoon that it will be requiring full vaccination for all physicians, employees and volunteers by December 1, 2021. The mandate will also apply to students at Avera facilities, contractors and vendors.

"For decades, vaccination has been an important tool in public health. Avera has long been requiring vaccinations among its employees for influenza and other infectious diseases like measles,” David Erickson, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer at Avera Health, said in a release.