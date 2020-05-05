Tuesday Ag Markets, May 5

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Visits to state parks soar in April
Top Stories
Gov. Noem announces Secretary of Agriculture resigns, names Rhoden as replacement
Video
SDSU virtual fundraiser a big success
Video
Monument Health offering antibody testing for city, county employees
Video
South Dakota COVID-19 update: Death toll at 24 as active cases go down to 802
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
Signing Day
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Play ball: Korean baseball league begins in empty stadiums
Top Stories
Murray, Stampede select nine players during USHL Phase I Draft
Top Stories
Former Dolphins head coach Don Shula dies
South Dakota waters see higher fishing traffic
Video
Sioux Empire Baseball Association hopeful baseball this summer
SD Youth Soccer Association suspends programs until the end of May; hopes for return in 2020
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Visits to state parks soar in April
Top Stories
COVID-19 terms and definitions to know
Top Stories
Retailers responding to COVID-19
Sioux Falls residents drive on Fridays during COVID-19
First@4: COVID-19 case numbers in South Dakota; Mass testing event for Smithfield Foods employees; Emerald Ash Borer near Canton
Video
Reopening the Empire Mall
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
It’s ‘thyme’ to send kids back to school: DIY teacher appreciation plant
Video
Top Stories
The value of self-care as we struggle to survive a pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with these authentic Mexican enchiladas
Video
KELOLAND News Chief Photographer shares the pandemic through images
Video
At-home nail care tips to use during the pandemic
Video
Spilling the tea: Teacher appreciation week
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
South Dakota COVID-19 update: Death toll at 24 as active cases go down to 802
Tuesday Ag Markets, May 5
Ag Markets
by:
KELOLAND News
Posted:
May 5, 2020 / 12:36 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 5, 2020 / 12:36 PM CDT
Review the Ag Markets for Tuesday as of noon.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
South Dakota COVID-19 update: Death toll at 24 as active cases go down to 802
Video
Gov. Noem announces Secretary of Agriculture resigns, names Rhoden as replacement
Video
Hy-Vee to start limiting meat purchases
6 more COVID-19 deaths reported at Good Samaritan Society
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally still being organized, planners continue to monitor pandemic
Video
Don't Miss!
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss